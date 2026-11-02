Talarico holds lead over Paxton in latest Texas Senate race poll with Election Day just hours away

The Brief Democrat James Talarico holds a lead over Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, according to a poll by New York Times/Sienna. The poll was conducted between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Polls in Texas open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.



The latest poll on the Texas Senate race found that Democrat James Talarico holds a lead over Republican Ken Paxton with Election Day just hours away.

The poll was conducted by New York Times/Sienna between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of =/- 3.4%. Republicans made up 38% of respondents, while Democrats made up 30% and Independents made up 26%.

The majority of respondents (62%) said they had already voted.

Democrat James Talarico (left) and Republican Ken Paxton (right) are vying for U.S. Senate in Texas in 2026. (FOX 4)

Talarico’s lead grows in latest poll

The poll found that 50% of respondents were backing Talarico, while 43% were choosing Paxton.

That means Talarico has a 7-point lead, well outside the error margin for this poll.

When can I vote in Texas?

Early voting has already ended. So, the last chance to vote in the 2026 Midterm Election is Tuesday. Polls in Texas open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

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