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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 6 rankings

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 5, 2026 3:13 PM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 3:13 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Sixth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 6 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the sixth week, which featured match-ups like LBJ vs Fredericksburg, Legacy Ranch vs Liberty Hill, Cedar Park vs Rouse, and Round Rock vs Westlake.

View the highlights and scores for Week 6 here.

POST-WEEK 6 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (4-1, defeated Round Rock 38-17)
  2. Dripping Springs (4-1, defeated Johnson 49-21)
  3. Round Rock (4-2, lost to Westlake 38-17)
  4. Cedar Ridge (6-0, defeated McNeil 77-29)
  5. Lake Travis (2-1, idle)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (4-1, idle)
  2. Liberty Hill (4-2, defeated Legacy Ranch 25-23)
  3. Hendrickson (3-2, defeated Connally 28-14)
  4. Anderson (4-1, defeated Seguin 71-19)
  5. Georgetown (3-3, lost to College Station 28-18)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (3-0, idle)
  2. Lago Vista (4-1, idle)
  3. Fredericksburg (4-1, defeated LBJ 35-7)
  4. Lampasas (2-3, idle)
  5. Taylor (4-1, lost to NB Canyon Lake 70-35)

Class 3A

  1. Llano (4-2, defeated Brady 45-13)
  2. Lexington (4-1, idle)
  3. Blanco (4-2, defeated Nixon-Smiley 56-12)
  4. Thrall (4-1, idle)
  5. Florence (1-4, idle)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (5-0, idle)
  2. Thorndale (6-0, defeated Moody 63-0)
  3. Harper (4-1, idle)
  4. Granger (3-3, lost to Hearne 21-7)
  5. Bartlett (4-1, lost to Burton 69-26)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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