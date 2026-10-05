Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 6 rankings

The Brief Sixth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 6 rankings



The sixth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the sixth week, which featured match-ups like LBJ vs Fredericksburg, Legacy Ranch vs Liberty Hill, Cedar Park vs Rouse, and Round Rock vs Westlake.

View the highlights and scores for Week 6 here.

POST-WEEK 6 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (4-1, defeated Round Rock 38-17) Dripping Springs (4-1, defeated Johnson 49-21) Round Rock (4-2, lost to Westlake 38-17) Cedar Ridge (6-0, defeated McNeil 77-29) Lake Travis (2-1, idle)

Class 5A

Weiss (4-1, idle) Liberty Hill (4-2, defeated Legacy Ranch 25-23) Hendrickson (3-2, defeated Connally 28-14) Anderson (4-1, defeated Seguin 71-19) Georgetown (3-3, lost to College Station 28-18)

Class 4A

Wimberley (3-0, idle) Lago Vista (4-1, idle) Fredericksburg (4-1, defeated LBJ 35-7) Lampasas (2-3, idle) Taylor (4-1, lost to NB Canyon Lake 70-35)

Class 3A

Llano (4-2, defeated Brady 45-13) Lexington (4-1, idle) Blanco (4-2, defeated Nixon-Smiley 56-12) Thrall (4-1, idle) Florence (1-4, idle)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (5-0, idle) Thorndale (6-0, defeated Moody 63-0) Harper (4-1, idle) Granger (3-3, lost to Hearne 21-7) Bartlett (4-1, lost to Burton 69-26)