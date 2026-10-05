Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 6 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the sixth week, which featured match-ups like LBJ vs Fredericksburg, Legacy Ranch vs Liberty Hill, Cedar Park vs Rouse, and Round Rock vs Westlake.
View the highlights and scores for Week 6 here.
POST-WEEK 6 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (4-1, defeated Round Rock 38-17)
- Dripping Springs (4-1, defeated Johnson 49-21)
- Round Rock (4-2, lost to Westlake 38-17)
- Cedar Ridge (6-0, defeated McNeil 77-29)
- Lake Travis (2-1, idle)
Class 5A
- Weiss (4-1, idle)
- Liberty Hill (4-2, defeated Legacy Ranch 25-23)
- Hendrickson (3-2, defeated Connally 28-14)
- Anderson (4-1, defeated Seguin 71-19)
- Georgetown (3-3, lost to College Station 28-18)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (3-0, idle)
- Lago Vista (4-1, idle)
- Fredericksburg (4-1, defeated LBJ 35-7)
- Lampasas (2-3, idle)
- Taylor (4-1, lost to NB Canyon Lake 70-35)
Class 3A
- Llano (4-2, defeated Brady 45-13)
- Lexington (4-1, idle)
- Blanco (4-2, defeated Nixon-Smiley 56-12)
- Thrall (4-1, idle)
- Florence (1-4, idle)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (5-0, idle)
- Thorndale (6-0, defeated Moody 63-0)
- Harper (4-1, idle)
- Granger (3-3, lost to Hearne 21-7)
- Bartlett (4-1, lost to Burton 69-26)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team