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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights

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FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 8, 2026 10:12 PM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 10:12 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 7 highlights

Elgin vs Pflugerville

2026 Week 7: Elgin vs Pflugerville
2026 Week 7: Elgin vs Pflugerville

2026 Week 7: Elgin vs Pflugerville

In week seven of high school football, Pflugerville took on Elgin on Thursday night!

Hays vs Bowie

2026 Week 7: Hays vs Bowie
2026 Week 7: Hays vs Bowie

2026 Week 7: Hays vs Bowie

In week seven of high school football, Hays took on Bowie on Thursday night!

Week 7 scores

Thursday, Oct. 8

Dripping Springs     41
Austin High               3

Elgin                         7
Pflugerville               62

Georgetown             13
Killeen Shoemaker   12

Hays                         6
Bowie                       36

Hendrickson              
Glenn

San Marcos                 
Cibolo Steele

Vandegrift               
Vista Ridge             

Westlake                  57
Westwood                0

Legacy                     20
Regents                   27

Friday, Oct. 9

A&M Consolidated
Weiss

Anderson
Smithson Valley

Hutto
Cedar Park

Cedar Ridge
Lake Travis

Stephenville
Lampasas

Del Valle
Johnson

LBJ
Davenport

Rouse
Leander

Stony Point
McNeil

Yoakum
Smithville

Crockett
Bastrop

Cedar Creek
Manor

Wimberley
Giddings

LASA
Navarro

SA Veterans Memorial
Legacy Ranch

Lehman
McCallum

Lockhart
Seguin

Taylor
Kerrville Tivy

Canyon Lake
Travis

Blanco
Stockdale

Burnet
China Spring

Cameron Yoe
Rockdale

Eastside
Lago Vista

Florence
Rogers

Fredericksburg
Northeast

Marble Falls
Jarrell

San Saba
Johnson City

Katy Harmony
LaGrange

Wall
Llano

SA Cole
Luling

Bangs
Mason

Hearne
Thorndale

Bremond
Bartlett

Anderson Shiro
Lexington

Thrall
Schulenburg

FW Nolan
Hyde Park

St. Dominic Savio
Brentwood

St Michaels
SA Antonian

Concordia
Valor North

RR Christian
SA Lutheran

Somerset
Veritas

Wilco
Valor South

BVCHEA
Georgetown Grace

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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