Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2026-27 season.

Elgin vs Pflugerville

Hays vs Bowie

Thursday, Oct. 8

Dripping Springs 41

Austin High 3

Elgin 7

Pflugerville 62

Georgetown 13

Killeen Shoemaker 12

Hays 6

Bowie 36

Hendrickson

Glenn

San Marcos

Cibolo Steele

Vandegrift

Vista Ridge

Westlake 57

Westwood 0

Legacy 20

Regents 27

Friday, Oct. 9

A&M Consolidated

Weiss

Anderson

Smithson Valley

Hutto

Cedar Park

Cedar Ridge

Lake Travis

Stephenville

Lampasas

Del Valle

Johnson

LBJ

Davenport

Rouse

Leander

Stony Point

McNeil

Yoakum

Smithville

Crockett

Bastrop

Cedar Creek

Manor

Wimberley

Giddings

LASA

Navarro

SA Veterans Memorial

Legacy Ranch

Lehman

McCallum

Lockhart

Seguin

Taylor

Kerrville Tivy

Canyon Lake

Travis

Blanco

Stockdale

Burnet

China Spring

Cameron Yoe

Rockdale

Eastside

Lago Vista

Florence

Rogers

Fredericksburg

Northeast

Marble Falls

Jarrell

San Saba

Johnson City

Katy Harmony

LaGrange

Wall

Llano

SA Cole

Luling

Bangs

Mason

Hearne

Thorndale

Bremond

Bartlett

Anderson Shiro

Lexington

Thrall

Schulenburg

FW Nolan

Hyde Park

St. Dominic Savio

Brentwood

St Michaels

SA Antonian

Concordia

Valor North

RR Christian

SA Lutheran

Somerset

Veritas

Wilco

Valor South

BVCHEA

Georgetown Grace