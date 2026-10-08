Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 7 highlights
Elgin vs Pflugerville
Hays vs Bowie
Week 7 scores
Thursday, Oct. 8
Dripping Springs 41
Austin High 3
Elgin 7
Pflugerville 62
Georgetown 13
Killeen Shoemaker 12
Hays 6
Bowie 36
Hendrickson
Glenn
San Marcos
Cibolo Steele
Vandegrift
Vista Ridge
Westlake 57
Westwood 0
Legacy 20
Regents 27
Friday, Oct. 9
A&M Consolidated
Weiss
Anderson
Smithson Valley
Hutto
Cedar Park
Cedar Ridge
Lake Travis
Stephenville
Lampasas
Del Valle
Johnson
LBJ
Davenport
Rouse
Leander
Stony Point
McNeil
Yoakum
Smithville
Crockett
Bastrop
Cedar Creek
Manor
Wimberley
Giddings
LASA
Navarro
SA Veterans Memorial
Legacy Ranch
Lehman
McCallum
Lockhart
Seguin
Taylor
Kerrville Tivy
Canyon Lake
Travis
Blanco
Stockdale
Burnet
China Spring
Cameron Yoe
Rockdale
Eastside
Lago Vista
Florence
Rogers
Fredericksburg
Northeast
Marble Falls
Jarrell
San Saba
Johnson City
Katy Harmony
LaGrange
Wall
Llano
SA Cole
Luling
Bangs
Mason
Hearne
Thorndale
Bremond
Bartlett
Anderson Shiro
Lexington
Thrall
Schulenburg
FW Nolan
Hyde Park
St. Dominic Savio
Brentwood
St Michaels
SA Antonian
Concordia
Valor North
RR Christian
SA Lutheran
Somerset
Veritas
Wilco
Valor South
BVCHEA
Georgetown Grace
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football