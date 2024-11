Texas high school football area playoff pairings

article

Texas high school football Class 2A-6A area playoff sites and times from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I Area

Sunray (11-0) vs Hawley (10-1), 8 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Patriot Stadium

Post (11-0) vs Anson (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Cisco (7-4) vs Abernathy (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Stamford (11-0) vs Panhandle (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Patriot Stadium

Region II Area

Hamilton (11-0) vs Frankston (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Tioga (9-2) vs Kerens (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Axtell (10-1) vs Coleman (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Mildred (11-0) vs DeLeon (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Region III Area

Honey Grove (10-1) vs Hearne (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s TMF Rose Stadium

Waskom (9-2) vs Garrison (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

Shelbyville (9-2) vs Beckville (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Joaquin (7-4) vs Cooper (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Region IV Area

Marlin (8-3) vs Schulenburg (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Hutto Memorial Stadium

Mason (10-1) vs Weimar (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Ganado (10-1) vs Crawford (3-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale’s Tiger Stadium

Refugio (10-1) vs Thorndale (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I Area

Gruver (11-0) vs Iraan (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

Hale Center (10-1) vs Tahoka (9-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Patriot Stadium

Ropesville (10-1) vs Farwell (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sundown’s Slaughter Field

Wink (10-1) vs Stratford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Region II Area

Wellington (9-2) vs Collinsville (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park’s Hawk Stadium

Windthorst (10-1) vs Lindsay (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Albany (8-2) vs Archer City (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham’s Newton Field

Muenster (9-2) vs Wheeler (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday Burkburnett’s Bulldog Stadium

Region III Area

Goldthwaite (7-4) vs Grapeland (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Mart (9-2) vs Overton (9-2), 7 p.m. at Kemp’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Lovelady (9-2) vs Bremond (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Mount Enterprise (8-3) vs Wortham (8-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

Region IV Area

Somerville (10-1) vs Ben Bolt (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Palacios’ Shark Stadium

Junction (10-1) vs Falls City (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Hondo’s Barry Field

Shiner (8-3) vs Brackettville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

La Villa (7-3) vs Granger (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I Area

Shallowater (9-2) vs Peaster (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Amarillo River Road (5-6) vs Vernon (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (8-3) vs Dalhart (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium

Paradise (9-2) vs Bushland (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Region II Area

Pilot Point (3-8) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler’s TMF Rose Stadium

Palmer (9-2) vs Winnsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Malakoff (11-0) vs Maypearl (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Ennis’ Lion Memorial Stadium

Jefferson (11-0) vs Grandview (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Region III Area

Palestine Westwood (11-0) vs Columbus (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

Fairfield (7-4) vs Yoakum (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium

Franklin (8-2) vs Diboll (5-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Hitchcock (9-1) vs Teague (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Region IV Area

Llano (10-1) vs Orange Grove (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

Marion (5-6) vs Goliad (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Edna (11-0) vs SA Cole (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

Rio Hondo (9-2) vs Universal City Randolph (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I Area

Canadian (8-3) vs Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Plainview’s Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Idalou (9-2) vs Stanton (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denver City’s Mustang Stadium

Crane (6-5) vs Littlefield (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa’s Tornado Stadium

Wall (10-1) vs Childress (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium

Region II Area

Tolar (10-1) vs Bells (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Ranger Stadium

Holliday (9-2) vs Blue Ridge (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Gunter (9-2) vs WF City View (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Eagle Mountain Knight Stadium

Scurry-Rosser (10-1) vs Jacksboro (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium

Region III Area

Grand Saline (11-0) vs Woodville (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rusk’s Eagle Stadium

DeKalb (10-1) vs Troup (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

New Diana (11-0) vs Daingerfield (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Newton (8-3) vs Edgewood (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Region IV Area

Van Vleck (5-6) vs Cotulla (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Odem’s Owl Stadium

El Maton Tidehaven (9-2) vs Dilley (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

Poth (11-0) vs East Bernard (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

George West (9-2) vs Lexington (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I Area

Dumas (5-6) vs Lampasas (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl

Canyon West Plains (8-3) vs Brownwood (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Andrews (5-6) vs Canyon Randall (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Stephenville (10-1) vs Hereford (8-3), 6 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Region II Area

Springtown (10-1) vs Sulphur Springs (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Alvarado (11-0) vs Frisco Panther Creek (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Celina (11-0) vs Kennedale (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Aubrey (7-4) vs Decatur (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Region III Area

Kilgore (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Lindale (6-5) vs Navasota (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Panther Stadium

Houston Worthing (11-0) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Stafford (7-4) vs Longview Pine Tree (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Region IV Area

Austin LBJ (11-0) vs La Vernia (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

SA Davenport (10-1) vs Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Bay City (10-1) vs Canyon Lake (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Veterans Stadium

CC Calallen (9-2) vs Somerset (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I Area

Midland Greenwood (10-1) vs Benbrook (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Sandifer Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (7-4) vs Brock (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Graham (10-1) vs Monahans (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Glen Rose (9-2) vs Seminole (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Region II Area

Van Alstyne (8-3) vs Van (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Sunnyvale (7-4) vs Gilmer (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2) vs Farmersville (8-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium

Carthage (10-1) vs Krum (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium

Region III Area

Hamshire-Fannett (10-1) vs Sealy (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

West Columbia (8-3) vs Gatesville (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

Bellville (8-3) vs Silsbee (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium

Waco La Vega (8-3) vs West Orange-Stark (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday. at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Region IV Area

Wimberley (9-2) vs Rockport-Fulton (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (5-6) vs Cuero (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Floresville’s Eschenberg Field

Sinton (11-0) vs Salado (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Port Isabel (8-2) vs Lago Vista (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I Area

Amarillo (6-4) vs NRH Richland (9-2), 6 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Monterey (7-4) vs Denton Ryan (10-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Aledo (10-1) vs Abilene (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Saginaw (11-0) vs Amarillo Tascosa (6-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Region II Area

Frisco Lone Star (10-1) vs Red Oak (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

West Mesquite (11-0) vs Midlothian (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Dallas Highland Park (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium

Georgetown (10-1) vs Frisco Reedy (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III Area

Lufkin (10-1) vs College Station (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Port Arthur Memorial (8-3) vs Angleton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

La Porte (8-3) vs Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

A&M Consolidated (11-0) vs Galveston Ball (9-2), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Region IV Area

Comal Pieper (11-0) vs CC Flour Bluff (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum

SA Southwest (11-0) vs CC Veterans Memorial (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

PSJA North (10-1) vs New Braunfels (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Edinburg Vela (11-0) vs Comal Smithson Valley (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I Area

EP Del Valle (10-0) vs Lucas Lovejoy (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Abilene Wylie (9-1) vs Anna (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Godley’s Wildcat Stadium

Argyle (10-1) vs WF Memorial (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Prosper Walnut Grove (10-1) vs Lubbock Cooper (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Region II Area

Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs Huntsville (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Midlothian Heritage (8-3) vs Marshall (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Texarkana Texas (11-0) vs Crandall (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Port Neches-Groves (10-1) vs Kaufman (7-4), 6 p.m. Thursday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Region III Area

Richmond Randle (11-0) vs Elgin (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Brenham (10-1) vs Liberty Hill (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Bastrop (9-2) vs Fort Bend Marshall (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Pflugerville (8-3) vs Alvin Iowa Colony (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Region IV Area

SA Alamo Heights (11-0) vs Mercedes (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

CC Miller (9-2) vs Mission Sharyland Pioneer (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Alice (8-3) vs Victoria West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Edcouch-Elsa (9-2) vs Boerne (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Laredo’s Shirley Field

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I Area

Odessa Permian (8-3) vs North Crowley (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Coppell (11-0) vs Richardson Lake Highlands (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Plano’s Clark Field

Midland Legacy (6-5) vs Euless Trinity (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Allen (11-0) vs Richardson (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Region II Area

Rockwall (6-5) vs Duncanville (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

The Woodlands (10-1) vs Cypress Ranch (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

North Forney (8-3) vs Waxahachie (8-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Conroe (9-2) vs Cypress Bridgeland (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Region III Area

Cypress Falls (9-2) vs Katy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-1) vs Galena Park North Shore (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig

Houston Lamar (8-3) vs Lamar Fulshear (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Pearland (9-2) vs Humble Atascocita (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Region IV Area

Lake Travis (10-1) vs San Antonio Johnson (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

San Antonio East Central (8-3) vs Weslaco (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Shirley Field

Austin Westlake (10-1) vs San Antonio Brennan (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Burger Stadium

Buda Johnson (7-4) vs Los Fresnos (10-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I Area

Midland (8-3) vs Crowley (7-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Denton Guyer (8-3) vs Richardson Pearce (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship (10-1) vs Southlake Carroll (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Lewisville Hebron (7-4) vs Arlington Bowie (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

Region II Area

Wylie East (10-1) vs DeSoto (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Willis (11-0) vs Tomball (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Longview (9-2) vs Lancaster (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

The Woodlands College Park (7-4) vs Klein Collins (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Thorne Stadium

Region III Area

Houston Stratford (8-3) vs Katy Jordan (10-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Manvel (6-5) vs Humble Summer Creek (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Houston Heights (8-3) vs Houston Strake Jesuit (8-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Elkins (7-4) vs Humble Kingwood (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV Area

Austin Vandegrift (10-1) vs SA Northside Sotomayor (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Cibolo Steele (10-1) vs PSJA (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Dripping Springs (8-3) vs SA Northside Harlan (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (7-4) vs Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium