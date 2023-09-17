Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 4 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured matchups between Cedar Ridge vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Austin High, McCallum vs Crockett, and McNeil vs Manor.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 4

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (4-0, defeated Stony Point 48-7)
  2. Westlake (3-0, Idle)
  3. Lake Travis (4-0, defeated Akins 37-0)
  4. Weiss (4-0, defeated New Braunfels 52-50)
  5. Vista Ridge (4-0, defeated Cedar Ridge 28-7)

CLASS 5A

  1. Liberty Hill (2-2., lost to Rouse 28-17)
  2. Cedar Park (2-1, Idle)
  3. Georgetown (2-2, defeated East View 62-13)
  4. Rouse (3-1, defeated Liberty Hill 28-17)
  5. Hays (3-1, defeated SA MacArthur 28-14)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (4-0, defeated Fredericksburg 48-10)
  2. Lampasas (4-0, defeated 5A Connally 36-28)
  3. Burnet (2-2, defeated Giddings 35-7)
  4. Lago Vista (2-2, defeated La Grange 35-20)
  5. Taylor (2-2, defeated Smithville 49-19)

CLASS 3A

  1. Blanco (3-1, defeated TAPPS Boerne Geneva 57-35)
  2. Llano (2-2, lost to 2A Coleman 26-20)
  3. Rockdale (1-3, lost to Tuscola Jim Ned 38-12)
  4. Lexington (2-2, defeated TAPPS Tomball Christian 32-30)
  5. Luling (2-2, lost to Boling 42-0)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (4-0, defeated Christoval 49-7)
  2. Flatonia (3-1, defeated Falls City 35-28)
  3. Thrall (3-1, lost to Jewett Leon 20-14)
  4. Granger (3-1, defeated Goldthwaite 35-6)
  5. Johnson City (3-1, defeated 3A Florence 53-14)