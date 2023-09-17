Texas high school football: Central Texas week 4 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured matchups between Cedar Ridge vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Austin High, McCallum vs Crockett, and McNeil vs Manor.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 4
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (4-0, defeated Stony Point 48-7)
- Westlake (3-0, Idle)
- Lake Travis (4-0, defeated Akins 37-0)
- Weiss (4-0, defeated New Braunfels 52-50)
- Vista Ridge (4-0, defeated Cedar Ridge 28-7)
CLASS 5A
- Liberty Hill (2-2., lost to Rouse 28-17)
- Cedar Park (2-1, Idle)
- Georgetown (2-2, defeated East View 62-13)
- Rouse (3-1, defeated Liberty Hill 28-17)
- Hays (3-1, defeated SA MacArthur 28-14)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (4-0, defeated Fredericksburg 48-10)
- Lampasas (4-0, defeated 5A Connally 36-28)
- Burnet (2-2, defeated Giddings 35-7)
- Lago Vista (2-2, defeated La Grange 35-20)
- Taylor (2-2, defeated Smithville 49-19)
CLASS 3A
- Blanco (3-1, defeated TAPPS Boerne Geneva 57-35)
- Llano (2-2, lost to 2A Coleman 26-20)
- Rockdale (1-3, lost to Tuscola Jim Ned 38-12)
- Lexington (2-2, defeated TAPPS Tomball Christian 32-30)
- Luling (2-2, lost to Boling 42-0)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (4-0, defeated Christoval 49-7)
- Flatonia (3-1, defeated Falls City 35-28)
- Thrall (3-1, lost to Jewett Leon 20-14)
- Granger (3-1, defeated Goldthwaite 35-6)
- Johnson City (3-1, defeated 3A Florence 53-14)