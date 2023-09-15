Texas high school football: Central Texas week 4 highlights, scores
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 14
Lampasas (4-0) starts strong, finishes strong in 36-28 win over Connally
McCallum uses strong second half to rally, pull away from Crockett
SCORES FOR WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 14
Lake Travis 37
Akins 0
@Burger Stadium
Lampasas 36
Connally 28
@The Pfield
McCallum 37
Crockett 22
@House Park
Hutto 19
Converse Judson 29
LASA 47
Eastside 0
@Nelson Field