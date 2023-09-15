Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 4 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 14

Week 4: Connally vs. Lampasas

For week 4 of Central Texas high school football, Connally battles Lampasas after a 90-minute rain delay in Pflugerville, with Lampasas leading 14-6 in the third quarter.

Lampasas (4-0) starts strong, finishes strong in 36-28 win over Connally

Week 4: McCallum vs. Crockett

For week 4 of Central Texas high school football, Crockett battles McCallum after rain delays, leading 16-14 in the second quarter.

McCallum uses strong second half to rally, pull away from Crockett

SCORES FOR WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 14

Lake Travis 37
Akins 0
@Burger Stadium

Lampasas 36
Connally 28
@The Pfield

McCallum 37
Crockett 22
@House Park

Hutto 19
Converse Judson 29

LASA 47
Eastside 0
@Nelson Field