Texas high school football: Central Texas week 6 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured matchups between Manor vs Vandegrift, Hendrickson vs Georgetown, Round Rock vs Stony Point, and Cedar Ridge vs Westwood.

View the highlights and scores for Week 6 here.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 6

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (5-0, defeated Manor 51-6)
  2. Westlake (5-0, defeated Del Valle 58-0)
  3. Lake Travis (4-1, Idle)
  4. Weiss (6-0, defeated Temple 28-25)
  5. Dripping Springs (4-1, defeated Johnson 62-13)

CLASS 5A

  1. Rouse (4-1, defeated Connally 36-34)
  2. Cedar Park (3-2, lost to CS A&M Cons. 24-16)
  3. Georgetown (4-2, defeated Hendrickson 44-14)
  4. Hays (3-2, Idle)
  5. Hendrickson (3-2, lost to Georgetown 44-14)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (5-0, Idle)
  2. Lampasas (4-1, Idle)
  3. Burnet (3-2, Idle)
  4. Lago Vista (3-2, Idle)
  5. Taylor (3-2, Idle)

CLASS 3A

  1. Llano (4-2, defeated Luling 53-14)
  2. Blanco (4-2, lost to UC Randolph 21-7)
  3. Rockdale (1-4, lost to Franklin 25-15)
  4. Lexington (3-2, Idle)
  5. Luling (2-4, lost to Llano 53-14)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (6-0, defeated 3A Wall 14-7)
  2. Thrall (5-1, defeated Weimar 38-35)
  3. Flatonia (4-2, defeated Thorndale 35-28)
  4. Granger (4-1, Idle)
  5. Johnson City (5-1, defeated 3A Hempstead 41-7)