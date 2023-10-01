Texas high school football: Central Texas week 6 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured matchups between Manor vs Vandegrift, Hendrickson vs Georgetown, Round Rock vs Stony Point, and Cedar Ridge vs Westwood.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 6
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (5-0, defeated Manor 51-6)
- Westlake (5-0, defeated Del Valle 58-0)
- Lake Travis (4-1, Idle)
- Weiss (6-0, defeated Temple 28-25)
- Dripping Springs (4-1, defeated Johnson 62-13)
CLASS 5A
- Rouse (4-1, defeated Connally 36-34)
- Cedar Park (3-2, lost to CS A&M Cons. 24-16)
- Georgetown (4-2, defeated Hendrickson 44-14)
- Hays (3-2, Idle)
- Hendrickson (3-2, lost to Georgetown 44-14)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (5-0, Idle)
- Lampasas (4-1, Idle)
- Burnet (3-2, Idle)
- Lago Vista (3-2, Idle)
- Taylor (3-2, Idle)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (4-2, defeated Luling 53-14)
- Blanco (4-2, lost to UC Randolph 21-7)
- Rockdale (1-4, lost to Franklin 25-15)
- Lexington (3-2, Idle)
- Luling (2-4, lost to Llano 53-14)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (6-0, defeated 3A Wall 14-7)
- Thrall (5-1, defeated Weimar 38-35)
- Flatonia (4-2, defeated Thorndale 35-28)
- Granger (4-1, Idle)
- Johnson City (5-1, defeated 3A Hempstead 41-7)