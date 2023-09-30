Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 6 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2023-24 season.

WEEK 6 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, Sept. 28

Rouse hands Connally third straight loss in 36-34 district thriller

Week 6: Rouse vs Connally

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Rouse held on to the win 36-34!

McNeil shocks previously unbeaten Vista Ridge in defensive struggle, 7-6

Week 6: Vista Ridge vs McNeil

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, McNeil held on to the win against Vista Ridge 7-6

Friday, Sept. 29

Adams brothers lead Vandy to easy win over Manor, 51-6

Week 6: Vandegrift vs. Manor

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Vandegrift shows why they're highly ranked in the area and the state, beating Manor 51-6.

Weiss rallies in final minute to stay unbeaten, beating Temple 28-25

Week 6: Weiss vs. Temple

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, a last minute touchdown wins it for Weiss against Temple, 28-25.

Georgetown snaps Hendrickson's win streak in big way, 44-14

Week 6: Hendrickson vs. Georgetown

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Georgetown wins big over Hendrickson, winning 44-14.

Round Rock's turnaround continues with 28-0 shutout of Stony Point

Week 6: Round Rock vs. Stony Point

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Round Rock shuts out Stony Point 28-0, their sixth straight win against the team.

Stewart, Westwood stun Cedar Ridge with 41-0 blowout win

Week 6: Cedar Ridge vs. Westwood

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Westwood wins at Cedar Ridge's homecoming game with a shutout of 41-0.

LBJ keeps upper hand on district rival McCallum, 32-14

Week 6: LBJ vs. McCallum

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, LBJ pulls away late against McCallum, winning 32-14 at House Park.

Dripping Springs rips Buda Johnson, 62-13, for fourth straight win

Week 6: Johnson vs. Dripping Springs

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Dripping Springs runs away with their game against Johnson, winning 62-13 in the final.

WEEK 6 SCORES

Thursday, Sept. 28

Anderson 50
Akins 13

Crockett 56
LASA 0

Rouse 36
Connally 34

Vista Rudge 6
McNeil 7

Travis 41
Northeast 7

Johnson City 41
Hempstead 7
@Bastrop

Friday, Sept. 29

Austin High 31
Bowie 27

Del Valle 0
Westlake 58

Dripping Springs 62
Johnson 13

Stony Point 0
Round Rock 28

Westwood 41
Cedar Ridge 0

Manor 6
Vandegrift 51

Kerrville Tivy 22
Bastrop 41

Cedar Creek 14
Liberty Hill 59

Pflugerville 34
Killeen Chaparral 39

SA Veterans Memorial 48
Lockhart 42

Eastside Memorial 6
Navarro 54

LBJ 32
McCallum 14

Temple 25
Weiss 28

Elgin 16
Belton 45

A&M Consolidated 24
Cedar Park 16

East View 29
College Station 65

Hendrickson 14
Georgetown 44

Leander 21
Glenn 44

Blanco 7
UC Randolph 21

Llano 53
Luling 14

Rockdale 15
Franklin 25

Wall 7
Mason 14

Thorndale 28
Flatonia 35

Thrall 38
Weimar 35

Hyde Park 66
SA St. Anthony 0

Brentwood 27
Shiner St. Paul 28

SA Lutheran 6
RR Concordia 50

SM Academy 55
Calvert 62

Veritas 14
TSD 46