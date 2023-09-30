Texas high school football: Central Texas week 6 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2023-24 season.
View Week 6 scores, highlights here.
WEEK 6 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, Sept. 28
Rouse hands Connally third straight loss in 36-34 district thriller
McNeil shocks previously unbeaten Vista Ridge in defensive struggle, 7-6
Friday, Sept. 29
Adams brothers lead Vandy to easy win over Manor, 51-6
Weiss rallies in final minute to stay unbeaten, beating Temple 28-25
Georgetown snaps Hendrickson's win streak in big way, 44-14
Round Rock's turnaround continues with 28-0 shutout of Stony Point
Stewart, Westwood stun Cedar Ridge with 41-0 blowout win
LBJ keeps upper hand on district rival McCallum, 32-14
Dripping Springs rips Buda Johnson, 62-13, for fourth straight win
WEEK 6 SCORES
Thursday, Sept. 28
Anderson 50
Akins 13
Crockett 56
LASA 0
Rouse 36
Connally 34
Vista Rudge 6
McNeil 7
Travis 41
Northeast 7
Johnson City 41
Hempstead 7
@Bastrop
Friday, Sept. 29
Austin High 31
Bowie 27
Del Valle 0
Westlake 58
Dripping Springs 62
Johnson 13
Stony Point 0
Round Rock 28
Westwood 41
Cedar Ridge 0
Manor 6
Vandegrift 51
Kerrville Tivy 22
Bastrop 41
Cedar Creek 14
Liberty Hill 59
Pflugerville 34
Killeen Chaparral 39
SA Veterans Memorial 48
Lockhart 42
Eastside Memorial 6
Navarro 54
LBJ 32
McCallum 14
Temple 25
Weiss 28
Elgin 16
Belton 45
A&M Consolidated 24
Cedar Park 16
East View 29
College Station 65
Hendrickson 14
Georgetown 44
Leander 21
Glenn 44
Blanco 7
UC Randolph 21
Llano 53
Luling 14
Rockdale 15
Franklin 25
Wall 7
Mason 14
Thorndale 28
Flatonia 35
Thrall 38
Weimar 35
Hyde Park 66
SA St. Anthony 0
Brentwood 27
Shiner St. Paul 28
SA Lutheran 6
RR Concordia 50
SM Academy 55
Calvert 62
Veritas 14
TSD 46