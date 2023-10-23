Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 9 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season, which featured matchups between Westwood vs Stony Point, Vista Ridge vs Manor, Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis, and Hendrickson vs Leander.

View the highlights and scores for Week 9 here.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 9

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (8-0, defeated Cedar Ridge 58-0)
  2. Westlake (8-0, defeated Austin High 65-14)
  3. Dripping Springs (6-2, defeated Lake Travis 24-6)
  4. Weiss (8-0, Idle)
  5. Lake Travis (6-2, lost to Dripping Springs 24-6)

CLASS 5A

  1. Liberty Hill (5-3, Idle)
  2. Rouse (6-2, lost to Waco University 27-19)
  3. Cedar Park (5-3, defeated Glenn 17-13)
  4. Georgetown (6-2, lost to College Station 63-21)
  5. LBJ (5-3, defeated Travis 53-0)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (8-0, defeated Geronimo Navarro 48-20)
  2. Burnet (5-3, defeated FIscher Canyon Lake 45-20)
  3. Lago Vista (5-3, defeated Manor New Tech 67-0)
  4. Lampasas (6-2, lost to SA Davenport 56-21)
  5. Taylor (4-4, defeated Marble Falls 46-22)

CLASS 3A

  1. Blanco (6-2, defeated Llano 55-24)
  2. Lexington (6-2, defeated Clifton 28-9)
  3. Llano (4-5, lost to Blanco 55-24)
  4. Rockdale (3-5, defeated Cameron 47-21)
  5. Luling (2-6, Idle)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (8-0, defeated Junction 53-13)
  2. Thrall (6-2, defeated Thorndale 42-14)
  3. Johnson City (6-2, Idle)
  4. Flatonia (5-3, Idle)
  5. Granger (6-2, defeated Chilton 17-14)