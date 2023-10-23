Texas high school football: Central Texas week 9 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season, which featured matchups between Westwood vs Stony Point, Vista Ridge vs Manor, Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis, and Hendrickson vs Leander.
View the highlights and scores for Week 9 here.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 9
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (8-0, defeated Cedar Ridge 58-0)
- Westlake (8-0, defeated Austin High 65-14)
- Dripping Springs (6-2, defeated Lake Travis 24-6)
- Weiss (8-0, Idle)
- Lake Travis (6-2, lost to Dripping Springs 24-6)
CLASS 5A
- Liberty Hill (5-3, Idle)
- Rouse (6-2, lost to Waco University 27-19)
- Cedar Park (5-3, defeated Glenn 17-13)
- Georgetown (6-2, lost to College Station 63-21)
- LBJ (5-3, defeated Travis 53-0)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (8-0, defeated Geronimo Navarro 48-20)
- Burnet (5-3, defeated FIscher Canyon Lake 45-20)
- Lago Vista (5-3, defeated Manor New Tech 67-0)
- Lampasas (6-2, lost to SA Davenport 56-21)
- Taylor (4-4, defeated Marble Falls 46-22)
CLASS 3A
- Blanco (6-2, defeated Llano 55-24)
- Lexington (6-2, defeated Clifton 28-9)
- Llano (4-5, lost to Blanco 55-24)
- Rockdale (3-5, defeated Cameron 47-21)
- Luling (2-6, Idle)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (8-0, defeated Junction 53-13)
- Thrall (6-2, defeated Thorndale 42-14)
- Johnson City (6-2, Idle)
- Flatonia (5-3, Idle)
- Granger (6-2, defeated Chilton 17-14)