Texas high school football: Central Texas week 9 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2023-24 season.
WEEK 9 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, Oct. 19
Hendrickson blows a big lead in loss to Leander, 41-40! Playoff hopes take a huge hit.
McCallum strengthens playoff standing in 38-0 shutout win against Navarro!
WEEK 9 SCORES
Thursday, Oct. 19
Del Valle 17
Anderson 49
@Nelson Field
Eastside 0
Crockett 47
@Burger Stadium
Hendrickson 40
Leander 41
@Bible Stadium
Navarro 0
McCallum 38
@House Park