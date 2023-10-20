Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 9 highlights, scores

TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2023-24 season.

WEEK 9 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, Oct. 19

Hendrickson blows a big lead in loss to Leander, 41-40! Playoff hopes take a huge hit.

Week 9: Hendrickson vs Leander

For week 9 of Central Texas high school football, playoff hopeful Hendrickson visited 1-6 Leander Thursday night. Leander took the win 41-40, ending a 6-game lose streak.

McCallum strengthens playoff standing in 38-0 shutout win against Navarro!

Week 9: Navarro vs McCallum

For week 9 of Central Texas high school football, McCallum with playoff hopes hosted Navarro Thursday night.

WEEK 9 SCORES

Thursday, Oct. 19

Del Valle 17
Anderson 49 
@Nelson Field

Eastside 0
Crockett 47
@Burger Stadium

Hendrickson 40
Leander 41
@Bible Stadium

Navarro 0
McCallum 38
@House Park