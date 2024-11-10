Texas high school football playoffs: Region round begins this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
PLAYOFFS WEEK 1
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
- Vista Ridge vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium
- Round Rock vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Reeves Stadium
- Johnson vs Laredo United: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Laredo’s Johnson Student Activity Center
DIVISION II
- McNeil vs Dripping Springs: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium
- Austin High vs Vandegrift: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Monroe Stadium
CLASS 5A
DIVISION I
- Red Oak vs Cedar Park: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
- Rouse vs Highland Park: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Dallas’ Highlander Stadium
- Burleson Centennial vs Georgetown: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
- Weiss vs Angleton: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Angleton’s Wildcat Stadium
- Anderson vs La Porte: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium
DIVISION II
- SA Sam Houston vs Liberty Hill: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium
- Bastrop vs SA Lanier: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
- Elgin vs SA Jefferson: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
- Pflugerville vs SA Burbank: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s SAISD Sports Complex
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
- Travis vs Canyon Lake: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Fischer’s Hawk Stadium
- SA Davenport vs Manor New Tech: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
- Fredericksburg vs LBJ: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Marble Falls’ Mustang Stadium
- Taylor vs Somerset: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium
- Lampasas vs Pecos: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Wall’s Hawk Stadium
- Burnet vs Andrews: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium
DIVISION II
- La Grange vs Waco La Vega: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
- Wimberley vs Pearsall: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
- Lago Vista vs Bandera: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
- Llano vs Crystal City: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
DIVISION II
- Blanco vs Van Vleck: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
- Lexington vs Rice: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
- Thrall vs Tidehaven: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Flatonia’s Bulldog Stadium
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
- Mason vs Rosebud-Lott: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Copperas Cove's Bulldawg Stadium
- Thorndale vs Riesel: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Jarrell's Cougar Field
DIVISION II
- Granger vs La Pryor: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Johnson City’s Eagle Field
CLASS 1A (SIX-MAN)
DIVISION I
- Medina vs Prairie Lea: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos Academy