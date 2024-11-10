Texas high school football playoffs: Region round begins this week

With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

PLAYOFFS WEEK 1

DIVISION I

Vista Ridge vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium

Round Rock vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Reeves Stadium

Johnson vs Laredo United: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Laredo’s Johnson Student Activity Center

DIVISION II

McNeil vs Dripping Springs: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

Austin High vs Vandegrift: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Monroe Stadium

DIVISION I

Red Oak vs Cedar Park: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Rouse vs Highland Park: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Dallas’ Highlander Stadium

Burleson Centennial vs Georgetown: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Weiss vs Angleton: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Angleton’s Wildcat Stadium

Anderson vs La Porte: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium

DIVISION II

SA Sam Houston vs Liberty Hill: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium

Bastrop vs SA Lanier: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Elgin vs SA Jefferson: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Pflugerville vs SA Burbank: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s SAISD Sports Complex

DIVISION I

Travis vs Canyon Lake: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Fischer’s Hawk Stadium

SA Davenport vs Manor New Tech: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

Fredericksburg vs LBJ: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Marble Falls’ Mustang Stadium

Taylor vs Somerset: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Lampasas vs Pecos: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Wall’s Hawk Stadium

Burnet vs Andrews: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium

DIVISION II

La Grange vs Waco La Vega: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Wimberley vs Pearsall: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Lago Vista vs Bandera: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

DIVISION I

Llano vs Crystal City: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

DIVISION II

Blanco vs Van Vleck: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Lexington vs Rice: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Thrall vs Tidehaven: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Flatonia’s Bulldog Stadium

DIVISION I

Mason vs Rosebud-Lott: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Copperas Cove's Bulldawg Stadium

Thorndale vs Riesel: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Jarrell's Cougar Field

DIVISION II

Granger vs La Pryor: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Johnson City’s Eagle Field

DIVISION I