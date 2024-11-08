Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 8, 2024 2:44pm CST
AUSTIN, Texas - The final week of the regular season is underway.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 11 highlights:

Georgetown stays hot, rolls to district title with 31-7 win over Cedar Park

2024 Week 11: Cedar Park vs Georgetown

In week 11, Cedar Park took on Georgetown on Thursday night!

Manor New Tech tunes up for post-season, blows out Northeast, 39-12

2024 Week 11: Manor New Tech vs Northeast

In week 11, Manor New Tech took on Northeast on Thursday night!

Week 11 scores

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cedar Creek  0
Hendrickson 77

Georgetown 31
Cedar Park 7

LBJ 67
Eastside Memorial 0

Johnson 14
Cibolo Steele 70

Manor New Tech 39
Northeast 12