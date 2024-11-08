Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - The final week of the regular season is underway.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 11 highlights:
Georgetown stays hot, rolls to district title with 31-7 win over Cedar Park
Manor New Tech tunes up for post-season, blows out Northeast, 39-12
Week 11 scores
Thursday, Nov. 7
Cedar Creek 0
Hendrickson 77
Georgetown 31
Cedar Park 7
LBJ 67
Eastside Memorial 0
Johnson 14
Cibolo Steele 70
Manor New Tech 39
Northeast 12