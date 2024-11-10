Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 11 rankings

The final week of the 2024 Texas high school football regular season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eleventh week of the season, which featured matchups like Round Rock vs Vandegrift, Westlake vs Dripping Springs, Lago Vista vs Wimberley, Cedar Park vs Georgetown and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Bastrop vs Liberty Hill.

View the highlights and scores for Week 11 here.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

WESTLAKE (9-1, defeated Dripping Springs 35-14) LAKE TRAVIS (9-1, defeated Austin High 56-7) VANDEGRIFT (9-1, defeated Round Rock 35-6) DRIPPING SPRINGS (7-3, lost to Westlake 35-14) ROUND ROCK (8-2, lost to Vandegrift 35-6)

CLASS 5A

GEORGETOWN (9-1, defeated Cedar Park 31-7) BASTROP (8-2, defeated Liberty Hill 35-31) LIBERTY HILL (8-2, lost to Bastrop 35-31) WEISS (7-2, defeated Anderson 38-9) CEDAR PARK (6-4, lost to Georgetown 31-7)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (10-0, defeated Eastside Memorial 67-0) WIMBERLEY (8-2, defeated Lago Vista 44-6) LAMPASAS (8-2, Idle) LAGO VISTA (7-3, lost to Wimberley 44-6) LA GRANGE (6-4, lost to Sealy 38-28)

CLASS 3A

BLANCO (7-3, defeated Comfort 40-7) LLANO (9-1, defeated Ingram Moore 35-14) LEXINGTON (9-1, defeated Rogers 35-0) THRALL (6-4, Idle) ROCKDALE (3-7, lost to Franklin 83-24)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS