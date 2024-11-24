Texas high school football playoffs: Regional semi-finals begin this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the regional semi-finals have been released for Class 6A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.
- Check out the highlights and scores for Week 1 of the playoffs here.
- Check out the highlights and scores for Week 2 of the playoffs here.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
PLAYOFFS WEEK 3
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
- Johnson vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Austin’s Burger Stadium
- SA East Central vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
DIVISION II
- Cibolo Steele vs Vandegrift: Friday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
- Canyon West Plains vs Lampasas: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
DIVISION II
- Cuero vs Wimberley: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
- Lago Vista vs Sinton: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
- Llano vs Goliad: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
DIVISION II
- Lexington vs Poth: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
- Mason vs Marlin: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
DIVISION II
- Granger vs Shiner: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium