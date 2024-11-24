Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs: Regional semi-finals begin this week

By Clif Thornton
Published  November 24, 2024 8:04pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the regional semi-finals have been released for Class 6A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason. 

PLAYOFFS WEEK 3

CLASS 6A 

DIVISION I

  • Johnson vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Austin’s Burger Stadium
  • SA East Central vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

DIVISION II

  • Cibolo Steele vs Vandegrift: Friday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 4A 

DIVISION I

  • Canyon West Plains vs Lampasas: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

DIVISION II

  • Cuero vs Wimberley: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
  • Lago Vista vs Sinton: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 3A 

DIVISION I

  • Llano vs Goliad: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

DIVISION II

  • Lexington vs Poth: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A 

DIVISION I

  • Mason vs Marlin: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

DIVISION II

  • Granger vs Shiner: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium