Texas Longhorn QB Hudson Card to enter transfer portal: Report

A handful of Texas Longhorns reportedly entered the transfer portal, including quarterback Hudson Card. ESPN'S Pete Thamel was the first to report.

Card, a former High School All-American out of Lake Travis, with three years of eligibility left, will have a bright QB1 future somewhere.

His departure is no huge surprise with Quinn Ewers starting, Malik Murphy maturing and five-star Arch Manning on his way.

Other Longhorns are reportedly entering the portal as well. Receiver Troy Omeire, offensive lineman Andrej Karic, and four defensive players: JD Coffey, DJ Harris Jr., Prince Dorbah and Jamier Johnson.