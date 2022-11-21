Texas Longhorns take on Baylor Bears in season finale

The 24th-ranked UT football team takes some momentum, and Big 12 title game hopes into Friday's season finale with Baylor.

Coach Steven Sarkisian and the Horns have to be wondering where they'd be sitting in the Big 12 race had they not lost at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

"You can always look back and play the 'what if' game, what if this play, what if that play in a couple of other ballgames, but the resiliency the guys have shown I'm very proud of that. We owe it to ourselves as a team to put ourselves in a position to potentially make it to the Big 12 championships game, we can't control everything," said Sark.

Despite three conference losses, Texas still has a chance to make it to the Big 12 championship game. All they have to do is beat Baylor on Friday in their regular season finale, then hope that Kansas can upset Kansas State on Saturday.

"You look at those four losses, and you know that this one play or a step over and the game is a whole different game, but it shows you how close we are. I know a lot of people are tired of hearing that. I am, too. But it just shows you that we're that close, and I'm excited to see where this team goes," said DeMarvion Overshown, senior linebacker.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Baylor happens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at home.