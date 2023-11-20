Longhorns to play final Big 12 regular-season game against Texas Tech

Last year, UT Football missed out on the Big 12 title game because, in the end, they didn't control their own destiny.

This season, the Big 12 leading Longhorns want to leave no doubt when it comes to securing their spot.

Saturday's big win in Ames, Iowa, set up a huge regular-season finale for the Longhorns Friday at home.

"It'll be senior night for our seniors to celebrate them and all that they've done for our program. You know, I've been pretty adamant and pretty clear about what those guys have meant to our program," said Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

It will be a high stakes senior day with a spot in the Big 12 championship game on the line.

"Yeah, I came back to win a Big 12 championship, and now it's in sight. But, we know there's something in front of it that we have to handle," said Jordan Whittington, wide receiver.

"I'm not going to say it amps it up a little bit, because, if you haven't noticed, every game that we've been playing has been for the Big 12, and that's how we look at it. We take it week by week. But I just know Texas Tech, they're coming in here ready to roll us over," said David Gbenda, linebacker.

And then, there's the unique dynamic of the Big 12 Commissioner rooting against Texas in this game. Brett Yormark is planning to be in Austin at DKR after those viral comments he made back in August at a Texas Tech event.

"And coach, I'm not going to put any pressure on you, but I'm going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving, OK? And, you better take care of business like you did here in Lubbock last year," said Yormark to Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire at an August press conference.

"Hopefully, we put on a heck of a show for him! You know, that's what he wants. He is the commissioner of our conference, and I'm hopeful when he watches us play, he's proud of the way that we play and represent the Big 12 because that's the conference we're in right now," said Sark.

Texas will play its final Big 12 regular-season game at DKR against Texas Tech on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m.