Texas trails Georgia 13-6 in SEC Championship game

The Brief The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs will face off in the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs are the Longhorns' only regular season loss. This is the first season the Longhorns have played in the SEC.



It's a rematch from October, but this time there's more on the line for the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs when they face off in the Southeastern Conference Championship game Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs got the best of the Longhorns 30-15 when the two faced off in Austin on Oct. 19.

While this is the first time the Longhorns are playing in the title game, the Bulldogs are making their seventh appearance in the last nine seasons.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in their last six title games.

A familiar face missing

When the Texas Longhorns take the field for the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs, one notable face will be missing.

Longhorn mascot Bevo did not make the trip to Atlanta.

The Bulldogs' live mascot, Uga, will be in attendance for the game, the conference confirmed.

"Yes. Georgia's bulldog requires an extremely small amount of space," Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent said.

Vincent said they looked a several options to allow Bevo to come to the game.

"We did identify several options for Bevo, including a location at SEC FanFare but there was no opportunity for him to be in the stadium due to space," Vincent said.

1st Quarter: Texas 3, Georgia 0

The Bulldogs won the coin toss and chose to defer possession.

The Longhorns started their first possession at the 11.

Quinn Ewers connected with DeAndre Moore and Matthew Golden for a couple of long passes before a pass intended for Isaiah Bond bounced off the receiver’s hands and into the waiting arms of Daylen Everette for a Georgia interception.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Daylen Everette #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after an interception against the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgi Expand

The Bulldogs took over at their own 33.

The Longhorn defense held strong and forced a 3-and-out and a Bulldog punt.

The next drive saw Ewers connect with Golden for 50 yards and Bond for 22 yards to set up the Longhorns in the red zone.

A costly pass interference penalty pushed the Longhorns back to the 36 yard line and the Bulldog defense would hold the Longhorns to a field goal for the game’s first points.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Bert Auburn #45 of the Texas Longhorns kicks a field goal with teammate Michael Kern #39 against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 Expand

On their next offensive possession, the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going and were forced to punt.

The Longhorns would find themselves threatening again after Ewers and Golden connected for a long pass at the end of the quarter.

2nd quarter: Texas 6, Georgia 3

With Texas threatening to start the second quarter, the Georgia defense again held strong and forced the Longhorns to try a field goal.

The kick was good and the Longhorn lead was extended to 6 early in the second quarter.

Georgia would finally add to the scoreboard with six minutes to play in the half on a 44-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring to pull the Bulldogs within 3.

Longhorn kicker Bert Auburn would miss his third field goal attempt from 36 yards out.

Georgia was unable to capitalize on the missed kick and were forced to punt on the following drive.

The teams traded possessions before a the half came to a wild end with 1 send left, the Bulldogs attempted a Hail Mary at the end of the half that was intercepted.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs lays on the ground after an injury against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Ge Expand

After the play, Bulldog Quarterback Carson Beck stayed down on the field and had to be helped to the locker room.

3rd quarter: Georgia 13, Texas 6

Georgia got the ball to start the second half without Beck at quarterback.

Instead, the Bulldogs opening drive was led by redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass under pressure against Anthony Hill Jr. #0 of the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, Expand

With Stockton at the helm, the Bulldogs marched down the field for the games first touchdown on a 10-yard run by Trevor Etienne to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.

A made extra point from Woodring made the score 10-6 Bulldogs.

The two teams traded punts and on the next Texas possession, Auburn missed a 51-yard field goal.

Georgia’s next drive started with an explosive 48-yard run by Etienne.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Trevor Etienne #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates his touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (P Expand

The Bulldogs would add three to the scoreboard after the drive stalled out at the 6 yard line.

The Longhorns will start the fourth quarter down by 7 with the ball.

