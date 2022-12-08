Texas Volleyball heads to Elite 8 after win against Marquette

The top-ranked Texas Longhorns are headed to their 17th straight Regional Semifinal.

The Horns hosted No. 16 Marquette on Thursday for a trip to the Elite 8.

Texas was in total control early with Madisen Skinner icing the first set 25-14, and had 11 kills. Horns took the first two sets, but dropped the third.

However, Texas beat Marquette 3-1 to steamroll into the Elite 8 with a 25-1 record.

"I think we're the best that we've been all season, you can see it every day in practice. We're still working, giving it 100% every single practice and that's hard to do this time of year. Just really proud of the way we come out every single day and grind and find a way to get a little bit better. And you see it pay off when we make some big time plays," said Logan Eggleston, senior outside hitter.

The Longhorns will now host No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite 8 on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.