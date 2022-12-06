Texas Longhorns defense faces tough test against Washington in Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl is a little over three weeks away between the Texas Longhorns and Washington in San Antonio.

When Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, takes the field against his old team, they're going to be tested in a big way.

The Huskies will come into the matchup with the nation's top-ranked passing offense.

"These guys can light up the scoreboard quickly. You know Mike Penix. I got a chance to watch them a few different times play. And he throws it all over the place. They've got great receivers. A really good offensive line. And they run the ball effectively. But it's a very dynamic passing game. And a very, very disruptive front defensively. You know they get after the quarterback. Really well coached. You know I know this about the University of Washington. There's a lot of pride in that program. Great history and tradition. Great fan base. So, it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us," said Sark.

The Horns and Huskies will hook up on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.