Texas State Bobcats rack up nearly 700 offensive yards against Wyoming

The Texas State Bobcats racked up 684 yards of offense against Jackson State this past Saturday.

Nearly 400 of those yards came on the ground with eight rushing touchdowns as the Bobcats blew out the Tigers 77-34.

That is the most points Texas State has scored as an FBS program, and the second most overall. They scored 78 back in 1920 against Meridian College.

"I think we scored on our first 10 possessions. So anytime you're doing that, you're being really efficient, and you're executing at a high level," said Coach Mack Leftwich, offensive coordinator.

"It was cool, especially coming to a place like this, they said that they are not used to doing that very often. So, it was cool to see us coming into here and kind of show them what this team can really do," said Sean Shawn Jr., R-Senior/ Wide Receiver/ Tight End.

The Bobcats will look to show out again Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. when they host an 0-3 Nevada squad in their final tuneup before kicking off Sun Belt Conference play.