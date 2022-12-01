Texas State hires new head football coach GJ Kinne

Texas State hired GJ Kinne as their next head football coach, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Kinne, who played a little QB at UT Austin, has Incarnate Word 10-1 and in the FCS Playoffs in his first season.

"Hey Bobcat Nation, this is your new head football coach GJ Kinne. I'm a proud Texan, I chose to stay in this great state, and with your support, I know we can take this program to new heights. You can expect us to play fast, play with great energy and fight to the very end. Can't wait to meet you all soon. It's a great day to be a Bobcat, eat em up!" Kinne said.

The 34-year-old signed a five-year deal with Texas State and will be formally introduced next week.

RELATED STORY: Jake Spatival out, search for new Texas State head football coach underway

The Bobcats ended their 2022 season 4-8. This was their second-straight 4-8 season.

Texas State head football coach Jake Spatival was released last month.

In his four years as head coach, the Bobcats have gone 13-35 and never had a winning record.