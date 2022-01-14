Expand / Collapse search

Texas State men's basketball back after COVID-related cancellations

By
Published 
College Basketball
FOX 7 Austin

Texas State men's basketball team returns to court after COVID-related cancellations

The Bobcats have been idle for a couple weeks after three straight cancellations but they were back on court to host Louisiana Monroe.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State played their first game in a couple of weeks after three straight COVID-related cancellations. The Bobcats hosted Louisiana Monroe in San Marcos.

Pflugerville High School alum Caleb Asberry had a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds while All Sun Belt 1st teamer Mason Harrell had 14 points. Isiah Small added 13 points in the Texas State's dominating 80-56 win.

The Bobcats are now 10-4.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter