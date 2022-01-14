Texas State men's basketball back after COVID-related cancellations

Texas State played their first game in a couple of weeks after three straight COVID-related cancellations. The Bobcats hosted Louisiana Monroe in San Marcos.

Pflugerville High School alum Caleb Asberry had a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds while All Sun Belt 1st teamer Mason Harrell had 14 points. Isiah Small added 13 points in the Texas State's dominating 80-56 win.

The Bobcats are now 10-4.

