Texas State men's basketball senior guard Shelby Adams gets married

The day after a big win for the Bobcats, Shelby Adams somehow found the time to tie the knot.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The day after a big win for the Texas State Bobcats men's basketball team, Shelby Adams somehow found the time to tie the knot. 

"Right after the marriage, I had to come to practice. So, it's not I guess your normal routine, but you know it's the life of the student-athlete," said senior guard Adams. He added with a laugh that none of his teammates were there because "there were here for practice." 

Adams said he hadn't intended on telling anyone until his wife comes back from Virginia and the plan is to have a huge ceremony then.

"I was just gonna surprise them," Adams said. But he said when his teammates heard about the happy news they were "all hyped."

