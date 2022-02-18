Texas State men's basketball team hosts Arkansas State

TJ Johnson's Sun Belt Conference-leading Bobcats are on a five-game win streak as Texas State hosted Arkansas State.

Texas State went 29 for 31 at the free throw line and Pflugerville High School alum Caleb Asberry scored 14 points while Isaiah Small added 19 points for the Bobcats. The team was led by Sun Belt-1st teamer Mason Harrell who had 21.

The Bobcats won their sixth straight game and beat Arkansas State 84-67.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter