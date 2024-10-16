Texas vs Georgia: A preview of the top-5 showdown in Austin

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns face their biggest challenge of the season as the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs pay a visit to Austin.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Sudu Upadhyay joined The Sports Office this week to discuss.

Sudu gave his expert analysis on how Bulldogs' QB Carson Beck would attack a Longhorns' defense that is allowing less than a touchdown per game.

Additionally, Sudu answered questions about how Kirby Smart intends to slow down a Texas offense led by a now healthy Quinn Ewers.

After, FOX 7 Sports Director Dennis de la Pena and producer Julian Martinez gave their predictions on the much-anticipated match-up.

