Texas vs Michigan Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: How to watch, predictions, odds
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns are taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
The game is being played on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. (CT) at Camping World Stadium.
It will be televised on ABC but you can stream via FOX One + ESPN Bundle.
By the numbers:
FOX Sports says the Longhorns are touchdown favorites.
In their final game of the regular season, the Longhorns beat in-state rival the Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 while the Wolverines lost their final regular season game to the Ohio State Buckeyes 27-9.
Texas vs. Michigan Prediction
- Pick ATS: Michigan (+7)
- Pick OU: Under (48.5)
- Prediction: Michigan 26, Texas 22
FOX Sports provides the following betting insights:
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Longhorns 28, Wolverines 21.
- The Longhorns have a 74.9% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Wolverines have a 29.2% implied probability.
- Texas has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.
Stats Comparison
A look at the two teams in four main categories.
- Off. points per game - Texas (29.6), Michigan (27.6)
- Def. points per game - Texas (19.8), Michigan (18.7)
- Turnovers allowed - Texas (8), Michigan (14)
- Tunovers forced - Texas (20), Michigan (18)
Dig deeper:
Key players for Texas include:
- QB Arch Manning
- WR Ryan Wingo
- RB Quintrevion Wisner
- WR Parker Livingstone
- DL Colin Simmons
- LB Anthony Hill, Jr.
- DB Jelani McDonald
- DB Michael Taaffe
Michigan's key players include:
- QB Bryce Underwood
- RB Jordan Marshall
- RB Justice Haynes
- WR Andrew Marsh
- DL Derrick Moore
- LB Jimmy Rolder
- LB Ernest Hausmann
- LB Jaishawn Barham
The Source: Information from FOX Sports, Data Skrive and Sportradar.