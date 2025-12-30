Texas vs Michigan Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: How to watch, predictions, odds

The Brief Texas Longhorns vs Michigan Wolverines in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl The game is being played Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Orlando



The Texas Longhorns are taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The game is being played on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. (CT) at Camping World Stadium.

It will be televised on ABC but you can stream via FOX One + ESPN Bundle.

By the numbers:

FOX Sports says the Longhorns are touchdown favorites.

In their final game of the regular season, the Longhorns beat in-state rival the Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 while the Wolverines lost their final regular season game to the Ohio State Buckeyes 27-9.

Texas vs. Michigan Prediction

Pick ATS: Michigan (+7)

Pick OU: Under (48.5)

Prediction: Michigan 26, Texas 22

FOX Sports provides the following betting insights:

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Longhorns 28, Wolverines 21.

The Longhorns have a 74.9% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Wolverines have a 29.2% implied probability.

Texas has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.

Stats Comparison

A look at the two teams in four main categories.

Off. points per game - Texas (29.6), Michigan (27.6)

Def. points per game - Texas (19.8), Michigan (18.7)

Turnovers allowed - Texas (8), Michigan (14)

Tunovers forced - Texas (20), Michigan (18)

Dig deeper:

Key players for Texas include:

QB Arch Manning

WR Ryan Wingo

RB Quintrevion Wisner

WR Parker Livingstone

DL Colin Simmons

LB Anthony Hill, Jr.

DB Jelani McDonald

DB Michael Taaffe

Michigan's key players include:

QB Bryce Underwood

RB Jordan Marshall

RB Justice Haynes

WR Andrew Marsh

DL Derrick Moore

LB Jimmy Rolder

LB Ernest Hausmann

LB Jaishawn Barham