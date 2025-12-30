Expand / Collapse search

Texas vs Michigan Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: How to watch, predictions, odds

By
Published  December 30, 2025 1:08pm CST
Texas Longhorns
FOX Sports
Texas Longhorns to play in Citrus Bowl

Texas Longhorns to play in Citrus Bowl

When Texas takes the field on New Year's Eve against the Michigan Wolverines, they'll be missing a few key pieces. FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña has more from Orlando.

The Brief

    • Texas Longhorns vs Michigan Wolverines in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
    • The game is being played Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Orlando

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns are taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The game is being played on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. (CT)  at Camping World Stadium.

It will be televised on ABC but you can stream via FOX One + ESPN Bundle.

By the numbers:

FOX Sports says the Longhorns are touchdown favorites.

In their final game of the regular season, the Longhorns beat in-state rival the Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 while the Wolverines lost their final regular season game to the Ohio State Buckeyes 27-9.

Texas vs. Michigan Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Michigan (+7)
  • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
  • Prediction: Michigan 26, Texas 22

FOX Sports provides the following betting insights:

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Longhorns 28, Wolverines 21.
  • The Longhorns have a 74.9% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Wolverines have a 29.2% implied probability.
  • Texas has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.

Stats Comparison

A look at the two teams in four main categories.

  • Off. points per game - Texas (29.6), Michigan (27.6)
  • Def. points per game - Texas (19.8), Michigan (18.7)
  • Turnovers allowed - Texas (8), Michigan (14)
  • Tunovers forced - Texas (20), Michigan (18)

Dig deeper:

Key players for Texas include:

  • QB Arch Manning
  • WR Ryan Wingo
  • RB Quintrevion Wisner
  • WR Parker Livingstone
  • DL Colin Simmons
  • LB Anthony Hill, Jr.
  • DB Jelani McDonald
  • DB Michael Taaffe

Michigan's key players include:

  • QB Bryce Underwood
  • RB Jordan Marshall
  • RB Justice Haynes
  • WR Andrew Marsh
  • DL Derrick Moore
  • LB Jimmy Rolder
  • LB Ernest Hausmann
  • LB Jaishawn Barham

The Source: Information from FOX Sports, Data Skrive and Sportradar.

Texas LonghornsSports