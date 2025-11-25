Texas vs Texas A&M: Fans ready for Lone Star Showdown

article

The Brief Texas fans are ready for the Lone Star Showdown The football game between Texas vs Texas A&M will taken place on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.



The Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies are meeting up for the age-old rivalry between the burnt orange and maroon on Friday. It will be the first time in 15 years that these two teams have played in Austin.

As the Lone Star Showdown makes its return to the gridiron, football fans are flocking to Austin to catch the legendary match-up.

Fans ready for Texas vs Texas A&M

Local perspective:

Some people, like Johannes Thier, are traveling from places as far away as Berlin, Germany.

"What's the reputation of Texas overseas?" asked FOX 7 Reporter Katie Pratt.

"Yee-haw, bang-bang, and Hook 'em Horns," said Johannes Thier.

The rivalry dates back to 1894. There are 131 years of history between the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns and the Texas A&M University Aggies.

Mittch Cumstien said he has season tickets and is a big Longhorn fan.

"I'm a huge fan," said Mittch Cumstien. "I've just been following them for years and years. It's been really fantastic, and of course, having Sark as a head coach has really been wonderful."

Last season, the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns and the Texas A&M University Aggies played on the same field for the first time since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

Travis Reed and his family traveled from California and are looking forward to the game.

"I grew up watching this game; it's always been my favorite game of the year," said Travis Reed. "I think Texas is going give them everything they can handle."

Texas A&M has not lost a game this season, but UT fans are confident that is about to change.

"They've been playing a lot better in the last couple of games; they can pull it off," said Longhorn fan Michael Murphy.

"Texas has arch," said Longhorn fan Cade Reed.

The Horns won in Aggieland in 2024. However, the Aggies beat the Longhorns the last time the two Texas teams faced off in Austin, back in 2010.

"You can always count on Texas," said Gunnar Reed.

Kickoff for the Lone Star Showdown is 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium between the undefeated 3rd-ranked Aggies and 17th-ranked Horns.