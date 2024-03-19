No. 1 seed Texas women's basketball team get ready for NCAA Tournament

Image 1 of 5 ▼ KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 12: Texas Longhorn head coach Vic Schaefer has confetti poured on him after winning the women's Big 12 tournament final against the Iowa State Cyclones on Mar 12, 2024 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After losing Big 12 preseason player of the year Rori Harmon right before conference play to a season-ending knee injury, most thought Texas was done in terms of competing for championships.

However, talented freshman forward Madison Booker, who moved over to the point and ended up being the league's player of the year, along with her teammates, weren't trying to hear those opinions.

"My confidence has gone up as we got closer to March. So, I mean it's showing now, definitely out there. Like in my game," said Madison Booker/UT Freshman Guard.

"We're going to find a way to make this work, and I think that's what we've done. We're still going to find a way to be the best we can be and compete for a championship," said Vic Schaefer/UT Women's Basketball Head Coach.

Which is exactly what Coach Schaefer's 30-win bunch has put themselves in position to do. As the Longhorns, who'll host the first two rounds of the NCAA's here at the Moody Center, head into the tournament as a one-seed for the first time in 20 years.

"Everybody wants the one-seed. And you're at home. I mean, top two, not two, we're number one. So, it's just one of our four. It's just an amazing accomplishment," said Aaliyah Moore/UT Jr. Forward.

"The country is very aware of Madison Booker and who she is and what she's done for us this year. We've got other players that have really stepped up. When something like this happens with Rori. You don't get to today with one person. You get to today by a team elevating their games," said Coach Schaefer.

The Longhorns open with Drexel on Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Moody Center.