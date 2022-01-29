Tom Brady: Sports world reacts to 7-time SB champ’s possible retirement

article

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is uncertain if he will retire or comeback to play in the NFL next season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has discussed the possibility of retirement saying in part that family would factor into his decision.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud tweeted that Brady has not decided if he will hang up his cleats.

"Confirming Tom Brady has called "Bucs GM Jason Licht to inform him he has NOT made up his mind about retiring or playing in 2022. @MikeSilver reported it first./Twitter."

Brady, 44, has the most touchdown passes in NFL history (624), most passing yards in NFL history (84,520,) 243 regular-season wins, the most in NFL history, and the most in NFL playoff wins in NFL history (35).

With the news about Brady playing or potentially retiring, several current and former NFL players took to social media to share their thoughts about Brady.

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin tweeted:

The best ever. Congratulations bro@TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam."

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown shared his thoughts on Brady’s retirement:

I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football. The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for "me" is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again."

New York Giants safety and former Patriot Logan Ryan expressed his feelings on Brady leaving the game:

"Behind the cameras TB is the hardest worker I ever seen. The ridiculously most competitive player who set the tone every single practice. A great teammate who took time and got to know everyone on the roster & BY Far the most prepared and toughest player you ever have to play against. I saw it from both sides. Thank you @tombrady."

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted:

"Greatest of All Time. Without a shadow of a doubt. Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady"

Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne posted:

"Feels like time just stopped for a sec... Congratulations on an outstanding career @TomBrady. Last of a dying breed. #Respect."



Ex-NFL star running back Adrian Peterson tweeted:

"An absolute honor to share this field with you through so many battles! Enjoy retirement @TomBrady #AllDay"



Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current NFL analyst Ryan Clark tweeted:

"The Greatest Of All Time. Congrats @TomBrady on the most amazing career in the history of the game! Enjoy the next chapter."

