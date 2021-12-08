Top ranked LBJ Jaguars in Class 4A Division I semifinals

LBJ is one of five area high school football teams in the playoffs and the Jaguars are looking to improve on last season. The undefeated top-ranked Class 4A squad knocked off Fredericksburg to punch their ticket to the state's final four.

The Jaguars lost in the semifinals last season to Lindale by just three points and the team hasn't lost since.

"We feel like coming off of last year. We can still feel it in our chest. We felt like we should've been all the way last year. So, since we're back right now. It means a lot to us. And I know my kids are confident, and they're ready to go get it," says LBJ head football coach Jahmal Fenner.

LBJ senior quarterback Oscar Gordon III says the team has unfinished business. "So, I feel like this is going to be, like the team has come together more than last year. So I feel like we're going to pull it together and make it to Dallas."

The Jaguars take on Chapel Hill in Frisco on December 11.

The winner will face either Stephenville or Wichita Falls Hirschi for the state title.

