UIL delays football, volleyball season for Class 5A & 6A high schools

The University Interscholastic League delayed the start of the football and volleyball season for high schools in the state’s metropolitan areas.

The UIL released a modified activity calendar for Class 6A and 5A schools Tuesday morning. It pushes games back five weeks.

High schools in Class 4A and below will be allowed to start their seasons on schedule.

“This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule. Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons,” the UIL said in a release.

The league also released safety guidelines for student-athletes, practices, games, fans, concession stands and more. They do include a face mask requirement.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”

The plan does allow schools to make adjustments at the local level when there are scheduling issues.

Key Dates

Football

1A-4A - August 3 = First day of practice

1A-4A - August 27 = First games

1A-4A - December 16-19 = State championships

5A-6A - September 7 = First day of practice

5A-6A - September 24 = First games

5A-6A - January TBD = State championships

Volleyball

1A-4A - August 3 = First day of practice

1A-4A - August 10 = First games

1A-4A - November 18-21 = State championships

5A-6A - September 7 = First day of practice

5A-6A - September 14 = First games

5A-6A - December 11-12 = State championships