UIL state baseball playoffs new territory for McCallum HS roster

The UIL state baseball playoffs are underway and it's new territory for every player on the McCallum High School roster.

For the first time in five years, the Knights won a playoff series and it's a new and exciting experience for the team.

"It's pretty special because it's been a while since Mac's been past the first round," says senior pitcher/outfielder Fabian Castillo.

Head coach Brandon Grant says the team has a lot of talent and says "it's a special group."

"I think they can go do something truly special out here that we haven't seen in a while," Grant says.

Even though the Knights don't have any previous playoff experience, they are an experienced group. Six of their seven seniors have started since they were sophomores, including 5'10", 270-pound ace Castillo.

"It's new for a lot of them and the mindset hasn't changed," Grant says.

McCallum next faces Montgomery Lake Creek in a best of three series.