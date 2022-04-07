University of Texas spring football practices hit midway point

At the midway point of University of Texas spring football practices, head coach Steve Sarkisian says there are a few players that are shining bright.

Defensively, linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Jaylen Ford have gotten Sarkisian's attention in a good way. While on offense, Sarkisian has praised the trio of frontline running backs Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Keilan Robinson.

Last year's Big 12 Freshman of the Year Xavier Worthy is also picking up where he left off and another receiver, Jordan Whittington, is apparently returning to form.

"I would say Jordan Whittington has really put himself in position. He has played really good football. You know, he was playing really well for us through the first four games a year ago. I didn't think he played great when he got back, and I understand, you break a collarbone and come back at the end of the year. It didn't feel like the same kid we had at the beginning of the season," Sarkisian says.

"But i think Jordan has really invested in himself physically, and mentally, all offseason long and it is showing right now in spring practice and I think he's in great condition. He's making a lot of plays. He's being a versatile guy. I'd say he's been kind of the highlight of what we've got going," Sarkisian adds.

