USFL Week 6 Players of the Week

It's a Birmingham Stallions world — we're all just living in it.

At least that seems to be the case through Week 6 of the USFL's inaugural season. The Stallions remain the league's only unbeaten team at 6-0 after a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers .

That kept them perched atop RJ Young's Power Rankings on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, the Stallions were honored with Player of the Week awards on both offense and defense. Week 6 was the second straight week the Stallions have swept the awards.

Let's take a look.

Offensive Player of the Week: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Birmingham Stallions

Running back CJ Marable nabbed this award for the Stallions last week, as the freshly signed Scarbrough was still working to get his feet wet.

"I think both [Scarbrough] and CJ are going to play a role," Holtz said after Week 5

Holtz wasn't kidding.

Scarbrough, a former star at Alabama , was a workhorse in Week 6, leading the Stallions with 105 yards and a touchdown on only 16 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per rush. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

His 28-yard touchdown dash early in the fourth quarter gave Birmingham a 25-17 lead and an iron grip on the game.

Scarbrough talked to Young about his breakout performance.

Defensive Player of the Week: JoJo Tillery , S, Birmingham Stallions

There is no denying that the Stallions have owned this award. Two weeks ago, linebacker Scooby Wright won it. Last week, it was linebacker DeMarquis Gates .

In Week 6, it was Tillery's turn to grab the spotlight.

Tillery was everywhere against the Panthers, wracking up 10 tackles (all solo) and a sack from his safety position.

And to cap it all off, he celebrated Birmingham's victory in style.

Special-Teams Player of the Week: Cole Murphy, K, Michigan Panthers

The Panthers didn't win last week, but it certainly wasn't the fault of Murphy, who gave them a 3-0 lead with a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter, the longest field goal of the season.

In addition to his record kick, Murphy was also perfect on a pair of extra-point attempts, accounting for five of the Panthers' 17 points in a 33-17 defeat.