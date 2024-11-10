Women's soccer becomes first UT Austin athletic program to win SEC championship

The University of Texas at Austin's women's soccer program is now the first athletic program at the university to win a SEC championship.

The No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns faced off against the No. 4 seed South Carolina Gamecocks in the final of the 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Pensacola, Florida.

The game remained scoreless during the first half. In the second half, senior Lexi Missimo nearly scored for Texas, but minutes later, sophomore Carly Montgomery headed in a goal.

That goal proved to be the game winner as Texas shut out South Carolina 1-0 to win the championship.

This was the first time these two teams had met since 2011, when the Gamecocks defeated the Longhorns 1-0 in a first-round NCAA tournament match.

Sunday's match also marked the third consecutive tournament final appearance over the last four seasons for the Texas Longhorns. The team lost in 2021 against TCU and then won in 2023 against BYU in the Longhorns' last Big 12 conference season.

This is also the second time in program history that Texas women's soccer has won a conference post-season tournament in back-to-back seasons. The last time this happened was in 2006 and 2007, according to the program.