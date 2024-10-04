UT Tower to undergo historic restoration starting in November

The iconic University of Texas tower will soon undergo a multiyear restoration project.

Starting in November, UT Austin will begin restoring the exterior of the tower as part of the "Our Tower: the Next 100 Years" project.

The UT System Board of Regents approved the project's $70 million budget in August. This will mark the first meaningful investment in the Tower since it was completed in 1937.

A three panel photo with a photo of the UT Tower in 1937 after its completion, a current photo of the Tower in 2024 and a rendering of what the Tower will look like in 2027. (University of Texas at Austin)

UT Austin says that initially, the Tower's exterior will undergo comprehensive restoration, including the stone, windows, lighting, clockface, and historic gilding on the facade of the building.

In an effort to match the Tower's original appearance, metal and wood surfaces will be repainted in their original color, gilding will be reapplied to the Tower clock and cast-iron spandrels, and the east and west entrances will be reconstructed.

The work also includes updating the exterior lighting to an LED-based system, replacing select roofs, and refurbishing windows to improve their appearance, operability and energy efficiency.

This two-paneled photo shows a current 2024 photo of the west entrance and a rendering of what the entrance will look like in 2027 after the restoration.

The exterior restoration is estimated to last through Summer 2027. The building will remain in operation throughout construction. The Tower and Main Building will be protected with scaffolding and a decorative covering to ensure a safe and efficient restoration process.

Although the project timeline calls for scaffolding to be built on the north facade of the Main Building in November, UT Austin says that scaffolding construction will not advance to cover the Tower and south facade until after the university's 2025 commencement.

A two-paneled photo here shows a man applying gilding to the spandrels on the Tower in 1969 and a photo of what they look like currently in 2024. (University of Texas at Austin)

The Tower will also continue to be lit burnt orange to celebrate academic accomplishments and athletic victories, including conference and national championships.

Funding for this project also comes from the Available University Fund and major gifts from individuals, says the university. Further fundraising and project visioning continues to determine the ultimate extent of the restoration.