Vandegrift Vipers earn silver in first-ever state championship appearance

The Vandegrift Vipers brought home silver in their first-ever state championship appearance Saturday.

The Vipers, who were 14-2 overall and 7-0 in district play, lost to the DeSoto Eagles 42-17 in the Class 6A Division 2 state final.

"Obviously, this game didn't end the way we wanted it to, but just a tremendous year," said senior quarterback Brayden Buchanan. "Nothing but love for the guys in the locker room. An amazing season with this group of guys. Making it farther than any other Vandegrift team ever has. Definitely cemented a legacy and surpassed our previous standard."

Last year, the Vipers's playoff dreams were cut short by Westlake in the quarterfinals.

"Getting to your first state championship game," said Vandegrift head coach Drew Sanders. "I mean, it kind of shows to all of our younger Vipers. We got tons of guys back on this team. We have a great feeder pattern coming up. It shows them like, these guys showed them that it is actually possible."

The Vipers had won 14 straight games going into the final, having only previously lost once this season to the Dripping Springs Tigers in the very first game of the season.