Man found dead inside trash can in South Austin: APD

The Brief APD is investigating its 26th homicide this year On May 30, a man was found dead inside a trash can in the 4400 block of Pack Saddle Pass Detectives believe the victim was assaulted and placed into the trash can on Friday, May 29, between 4–5:30 a.m



A 59-year-old man was found dead in a trash can in South Austin this weekend.

The Austin Police Department is investigating this death as a homicide.

The backstory:

Police said on May 30, around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a body found in a trash can in the 4400 block of Pack Saddle Pass.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as 59-year-old Duc Vo, with trama. He was dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives confirmed with city employees that they were emptying a trash can when they found Vo. They said he appeared to be bloody.

Vo also showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Detectives believe Vo was assaulted and placed into the trash can on Friday, May 29, between 4–5:30 a.m.

This is being investigated as Austin's 26th homicide of the year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.