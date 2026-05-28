Western Conference Finals: San Antonio Spurs force Game 7 against OKC Thunder

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The Brief The Spurs beat the Thunder in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals. Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The series is now tied 3-3 with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.



The San Antonio Spurs won Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, tying it up at 3-3 and securing Game 7.

Spurs vs Thunder: Game 6

Timeline:

The game started off strong for the Spurs, who took an early 9-2 lead with more aggressive play by star Victor Wembanyama. The Thunder quickly brought back their competitive edge, tying it 14-14 within minutes.

The Spurs hit 8-of-14 for threes in the first quarter, and Wembanyama led the team with 11 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers.

Halftime:

By the half, the Spurs were still ahead 60-53. OKC improved their offense in the second quarter, though they still didn't manage to close the gap. With 11 minutes left in the third quarter, San Antonio led 63-57.

Late in the third quarter, the Spurs held the Thunder to a scoreless streak of more than seven minutes. The quarter ended with a score of 92-66.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, the Spurs remained solidly ahead at 97-74. Near the end, they were up 115-88 with two minutes left.

The final score: 118-91, San Antonio Spurs.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 28: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives against Jaylin Williams #6 and Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Key Spurs players

Wembanyama led the team for points, putting up 28. He went 4-9 for 3-pointers and had 10 rebounds.

Guard Stephon Castle had 17 points in 32 minutes of play, getting five rebounds and nine assists.

Forward Devin Vassell put up 12 points with four 3-pointers, also getting a rebound and two assists.

What's next:

The Spurs and the Thunder will meet again at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Oklahoma City for Game 7. The winner will head to the NBA Finals.