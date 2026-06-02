WCWS Championship Series: Texas and Texas Tech set for finals rematch

The Brief Texas and Texas Tech set for rematch in Women's College World Series Finals Longhorns won its first title over Red Raiders last year Texas is making its third consecutive appearance in the WCWS Champisonship Series and fourth in five years



The Texas Longhorns softball team will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the title for a second year in a row.

By the numbers:

Texas is in its third consecutive finals and fourth in the last five years. The team has played in the WCWS Championship Series in 2022, 2024, 2025 and now 2026.

To get to the finals, the Longhorns swept a doubleheader versus Tennessee, winning the first game 5-2 and the winner-take-all second game 4-0.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat Alabama, winning the first 5-4 and the second game 2-0.

What they're saying:

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canaday said, "I'm just excited to be able to make it to the Championship Series again."

Canady added, "It's just a blessing to play them again. It's good for the state of Texas, showing how good softball is in the state and I feel like we're going to get a good turnout."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 05: NiJaree Canady #24 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after striking out the final batter of game two of the Women's College World Series championship series against the Texas Longhorns at USA Softball Hall of Expand

What's next:

Texas Tech and Texas are set to play on Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. in the first game of the WCWS finals.