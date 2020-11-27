Weiss HS football season ends after games canceled due to COVID

Weiss High School's football season is over after the school was forced to cancel the team's final games due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The school's games against Cedar Park on November 30 and against Georgetown on December 5 will no longer be played.

Weiss also had its November 24 game against Austin Anderson canceled but that was due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Anderson High School football program.

Officials say with the cancellations the season for Weiss is over. The Wolves finish with a 2-4 record overall and a 2-2 record in district play.

