Westlake High School golf team wins 5th straight state championship

The Westlake High School golf team won its 5th straight state championship, led by future Texas Longhorn Jacob Sosa and Zack Kingsland.

Sosa fired a second-round 66 and finished tied for 5th individually at 5 under par.

Kingsland also finished 5 under and the Chaparrals finished 11 under as a team to win by 23 strokes.

Head coach Callan Nokes said it was almost an expected ending as the program took home its 12th title overall.

"Oh, it's so special, all they've known is to win the State Championship and this Senior group was a very special group, we had four on the team this year that started and they all played fabulous golf," Nokes said.

Sosa added, "It was pretty special also not to be on a losing State Championship team. Each one of these guys really fought for it every year. They played with their hearts and with tons of passion and I couldn't be more thankful to be on this team."