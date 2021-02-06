Westlake HS football standouts headed to University of Texas

University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian has stressed the importance of a strong walk-on program and he's landed a couple of Westlake High School standouts as preferred walk-ons that back that up.

Westlake running back Zane Minors and defensive back Michael Taaffe both had other options but both say they're extremely happy to head to the 40 Acres.

"It's something I've been dreaming of for a long time, man. Since I was seven years old, I've been wearing the Texas jersey and I've been going to all the games and when the offer finally came in, it was a dream come true, still hard to believe," Minors says.

Taaffe added, "My dream growing up was to play for the University of Texas not to suit out for the University of Texas. So that's what I'm gonna grind my butt off to do."

Minors says he and Taaffe had joked about attending UT together "and now it's actually happening and I can't think of a better person to go through this whole process with."

Nothing is guaranteed for preferred walk-ons but both Minors and Taaffe have a good shot of eventually earning a scholarship.