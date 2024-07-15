Westlake standout Theo Gillen selected in first round of 2024 MLB Draft

A Westlake standout had his dream come true after being picked during the 2024 MLB Draft.

Westlake shortstop Theo Gillen was projected as a first rounder, and was considered to be the best high school hitter this draft.

Gillen was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 18th overall pick as an outfielder. Gillen, who was a UT commit, said he is going to make the jump and turn pro.

Last season with the Chaps, Gillen hit over 400 with seven homeruns and 30 RBIs.

Theo Gillen with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft

"He goes, ‘you want to be a Ray?’ And I was like ‘yes sir’. And from there on it was like a blackout. It was just crazy emotions running through my head, and it was a surreal moment. Something I've been dreaming about for a really long time. I just want to compete. I want to bring a competitor to the clubhouse who wants to get better every day. And be there for his guys always. Just like grinding with them. Just creating a brotherhood is really what I love to do, and that's what I want to be a part of. They have a great department of scouting. They are always bringing in the best talent. There's a reason they have one of the best systems in the MLB, and that's because they're producing talent and getting the right guys in their system. And I couldn't be more happy to be a part of it. I just want to thank them for trusting me and picking me in this draft," said Gillen after he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Other draftees included Longhorn Jared Thomas, with the 42nd overall pick, and Longhorn Lebarron Johnson Jr., with the 139th overall pick.