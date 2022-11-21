FIFA World Cup history: Here's every country that's won the World Cup since 1930 (list)
Do you know when the first World Cup was held? Do you know where it was held? Do you know who won the first FIFA World Cup match?
As the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar – the first time the soccer tournament has been held in the Middle East – we decided to take a brief look back at the tournament's history.
According to FIFA's website, the first World Cup tournament was held in 1930 – 92 years ago – and entirely within the city of Montevideo, Uruguay's capital. There were four teams in the first tournament – Argentina, Uruguay, the United States of America, and Yugoslavia – who reportedly played in an "unfinished stadium."
So, who won that first tournament in 1930?
Here's every team that has won the World Cup
- 2022 - TBD
- 2018 - France
- 2014 - Germany
- 2010 - Spain
- 2006 - Italy
- 2002 - Brazil
- 1998 - France
- 1994 - Brazil
- 1990 - Germany FR
- 1986 - Argentina
- 1982 - Italy
- 1978 - Argentina
- 1974 - Germany FR
- 1970 - Brazil
- 1966 - England
- 1962 - Brazil
- 1958 - Brazil
- 1954 - Germany FR
- 1950 - Uruguay
- 1938 - Italy
- 1934 - Italy
- 1930 - Uruguay
The 1942 and 1946 tournaments were reportedly not held due to World War II.
