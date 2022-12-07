Idaho killings: What's next for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students.
A criminology graduate student charged in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has waived his right to an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania so he can be taken more quickly to Idaho to stand trial.
Idaho murders: New video shows Bryan Kohberger during traffic stop in Indiana
A wide-eyed Bryan Kohberger could be seen leaning over in the driver's seat after he was pulled over by an Indiana state trooper on Dec. 15.
Bryan Kohberger's lawyer sends defense investigators to crime scene: source
Investigators hired by Bryan Kohberger's defense team arrived Tuesday at the home where he's accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students.
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday for the Nov. 13 murder of four University of Idaho students at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania.
Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin
Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends.
Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA
Police are serving a search warrant at the Washington apartment of Bryan Kohberger Friday morning, the man taken into custody earlier in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho.
Idaho murders: Slain student's dad says alleged killer's arrest is 'first sense of joy' in weeks
The alleged killer, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into police custody in Pennsylvania.
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI early Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source told FOX News Digital.
Idaho murders: King Road crime scene to be cleaned starting Friday, nearly 20,000 tips received
A cleaning crew will soon be going through the Moscow, Idaho, home where four students were violently slain over six weeks ago, as investigators separately comb through over 19,600 tips related to the still unsolved murders.
University of Idaho could see 'collapsing enrollment' unless police solve students' murders, lawmaker says
An Idaho state lawmaker predicted "collapsing enrollment" at the University of Idaho unless police solve the quadruple homicide that took place over three weeks ago at an off-campus residence.
Idaho murders: Eerie scene left behind after cars towed from scene of student slayings
Five cars were towed from the scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.
4 University of Idaho students found dead in suspected homicide identified
The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday as the investigation remained ongoing.