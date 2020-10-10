North Korea's latest weapons launch ends in failure, South Korea says
South Korea's military says North Korea’s latest weapons launch apparently ended in failure.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un warns country will 'fully mobilize' nuclear force at military parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country will “fully mobilize” its nuclear force if threatened as he took center stage at a military parade in which the country unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile and other additions to its growing weapons arsenal.
UN report says North Korea ‘probably’ developed miniature nuclear bombs to fit long-range missiles
The U.N. says North Korea is flouting U.N. sanctions by expanding its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile program, and several nations reportedly believe the rogue country has developed miniaturized nuclear bombs that can fit its long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles.
2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions
South Korea issued a joint statement with the United States, which fought alongside it during the 1950-53 war triggered by a surprise North Korean invasion. The U.S. still stations about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea in what North Korea views as a military threat.
North Korea says it will cut communication channels with South
The North Korean warning came as relations between the two Koreas have been strained amid a prolonged deadlock in broader nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
Kim Jong Un may be trying to avoid coronavirus, South Korea says
Amid rumors regarding Kim's health, his absence from certain events could have stemmed from steps taken recently in North Korea to limit a potential coronavirus outbreak, officials say.
Kim Jong Un is in 'vegetative state', Japanese media claims; China medical experts dispatched to North Korea
Kim Jong Un’s health appears could be more serious than initially believed, according to multiple reports.