Above average highs with heat indices in the 100s

The hot spell lives on! With the dome of high pressure anchored over Texas, don't expect to see rain today but get ready for lots of sun and heat.

Highs will be above average with upper-90s and there is enough moisture in place to make it feel even warmer than that with heat indices in the 100s.

As the high strengthens, the triple digits are back for sure as we wrap up the week and go into the weekend.

It'll be so hot that we could be challenging record highs for the first few days of fall.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a weak front for early next and tropical trouble brewing in the Gulf.

