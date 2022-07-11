Sunday was the all-time hottest day for Huntsville, Texas, as excessive heat continues to start the workweek

Excessive Heat Warnings continue for parts of Texas Monday after a sweltering Sunday.

Huntsville, Texas, broke its all-time record high by 3 degrees Sunday afternoon when it hit 111. The previous record of 108 had stood since 2000 and records go back to 1903.

College Station, Texas, also hit 111 degrees, tying its second-hottest temperature on record and breaking its old daily record for July 10 of 109 degrees from 1917.

Houston's Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport broke daily record highs as well.

These already-hot temperatures will be even more uncomfortable when combined with the high humidity across the region.

The excessive heat has prompted forecasters to issue heat alerts through the early part of this week.

South

In Texas, relentless heat has continued to provide places like San Antonio with their hottest start to the summer. Saturday’s high temperature in San Antonio made it the city’s 31st day of the year with 100-degree temperatures or higher.

Texas' temperatures will continue to soar above 100 degrees, while highs in Louisiana will approach the century mark.

Southwest

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for areas of the Southwest as temperatures are well above average for this time of the year.

No relief is in sight for the Grand Canyon State as high temperatures will continue to hover around 115 degrees for the start of the workweek.

Northwest

Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest will be 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average.

Plains

While temperatures will cool a bit Monday, Tuesday will start another warming trend for the Plains.

Officials are urging those spending time outdoors to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle and check up on the elderly.

